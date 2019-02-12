Marquette Catholic squares off with Father McGivney at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McGivney in make-up Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will play their boys’ basketball make-up game at Father McGivney Catholic High School this Thursday, Feb. 14. The JV game will start at 5:00 p.m. and the varsity will start at 6:30 p.m.. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Print Version Submit a News Tip