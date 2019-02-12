ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will play their boys’ basketball make-up game at Father McGivney Catholic High School this Thursday, Feb. 14. The JV game will start at 5:00 p.m. and the varsity will start at 6:30 p.m..

