Marquette Catholic squares off with Father McGivney at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McGivney in make-up
February 12, 2019 1:42 PM
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will play their boys’ basketball make-up game at Father McGivney Catholic High School this Thursday, Feb. 14. The JV game will start at 5:00 p.m. and the varsity will start at 6:30 p.m..
