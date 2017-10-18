BOYS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 1A FREEBURG SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, BREESE CENTRAL 1: Chris Hartrich had a hat track for Marquette Catholic in their Tuesday night 4-1 win over Breese Central in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 1A Freeburg Sectional.

The win ran the Explorers' record to 14-6-3 on the year and sent them to Friday evening's sectional final against Belleville Althoff, 4-0 winners over the host Midgets Tuesday; the final is set for 5 p.m. Friday, with the winner taking on the Macon Meridian Sectional winner Oct. 24 in the Raymond Lincolnwood Super-Sectional. The Cougars were eliminated at 11-11-3.

Noah McClintock scored the first goal for MCHS in the opening minute before Hartrich's three-goal outburst.

The Super-Sectional match begins at 6:30 p.m., with the winner going to the Class 1A state tournament at EastSide Centre in East Peoria the weekend of Oct. 27-28.

