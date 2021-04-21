Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-17-26, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 13-25-24: In a very tight and well-played match, Marquette got the win over Southwestern at Marquette Family Arena.

Olivia Ellebracht had a point and six kills for the Explorers, while Rachel Heinz served up four points to go along with 12 assists, Ellie Jacobs had five points and four assists, Kristine Lauritzen came up with four points and six kills, Emma Menke had six kills and two blocks, Grace Nicholson served up four points, Nova Silliman served up five points and an ace, Claire Spain had three kills, Josey Wahl had five points and an ace, Abby Williams had an assist, Natalie Wills had two kills and Allison Woolbright had six points, two kills and eight assists. Marquette improved to 11-7, while the Piasa Birds fell to 5-5.

More like this: