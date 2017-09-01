Marquette Catholic seeks girls' soccer coach
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School Athletic Director Jack Holmes said Friday that the school is hiring a girls’ soccer coach:
Interested candidates should pick up an application form at the athletic office at the school.
The application should be accompanied with a letter of interest and a resume that must list references.
Additional information may be obtained by calling the athletic office at (618) 463-0583, extension 226.