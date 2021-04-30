BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-12, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-10: Marquette Catholic led from start to finish to win their first-ever Prairie State Conference match over Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

Justin Atkinson served up five points to go along with an ace, two blocks and 11 assists for the Explorers, while Ryan DeClue had a point and an ace, Rolen Evans had four points, two aces and a kill, Brody Hendricks had a kill and two blocks, Raymond McFadden came up with a pair of kills, William Roderfeld served up three points, Jake Roth had 10 points, three aces and five kills, Will Schwartz served up two points, Chad Tesson had three points, an ace and a kill and Davin Thompson served up six points, four aces and also had two kills.

Marquette is now 2-1, while the Knights go to 0-3. Marquette plays at Belleville East on Monday.

Marquette JV boys won its game 2-0, and is now 3-1.

