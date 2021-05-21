ALTON - Marquette Catholic has a considerable amount to celebrate during the summer sports seasons and other champions to honor are Patrick “Bucky” Wiemers and Justin “J” Atkinson, the duo that recently won the sectional bass fishing tournament. Teammates William Roderfeld and Zano Ditto were runners-up and also qualified for the state.

The state bass fishing tournament is Friday and Saturday at Carlyle Lake.

Marquette won the sectional team bass fishing title with 12.73 points, ahead of Highland No. 1 with 12.19 points and Hillsboro No. 2 11.16 points and Marquette No. 2 with 10.53 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wiemers said: “I think winning the Sectional Tournament means a lot to us and Marquette Catholic High School. The past two years have been tough with COVID-19 and it is nice to see the end of the tunnel. J and I have always been great partners and that chemistry really helped us. I think this win really proves that this new program Marquette has life and shows we have what it takes to prove ourselves.”

Atkinson added, “It is great to compete and win against programs that have been doing this for a while. Both our Marquette teams (William Roderfeld and Zane Ditto) did great, they were the runners-up. I hope we can catch some tomorrow and Saturday at State. That would be a great ending to a not-so-great year. We would like to thank Mr. Marth for supporting our team and making this happen!”

More like this: