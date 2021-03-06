SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Marquette Catholic's Owen Williams put up 27 points for the Explorers to help beat Metro East Lutheran Knights 60-55 Saturday afternoon in Alton.

The Explorers jumped out to a 14 to 8 lead after the first quarter, then they pushed the lead to 30 to 18 to go into halftime. After the half, the Knights chipped the lead to 39 to 33. In the fourth quarter, the Knights got within five points.

Williams led the Explorers with 27 points and had 2 three-pointers and went 11-18 from the floor. Jamion Everage had 7 points and Parker Macias, Cortez Harris, Dre Davis, and Davin Thompson all had 5 points for the Explorers.

The Knights were led by A.J. Smith with 15 points and Zion Tucker with 14 points. DeMarcus Bean had 7 points.

