ALTON - The Marquette Catholic Mega Raffle is one of the school's biggest fund-raisers and assists many projects throughout the year.

A release came out today that said Marquette Catholic has topped 50 percent of the raffle goal.

"We are currently at 54 percent of our Mega Raffle goal but have only three more weeks to reach 100," Marquette Catholic said in a statement. "We ask that you help us reach our goal while giving yourself a chance at $50,000."

"If you buy two Mega Raffle tickets you will receive one free, Marquette Catholic said. You will also receive your choice of a gift certificate to Johnson's Corner, Tony's, Roper's Regal Beagle, Bluff City Grill or a free round of golf at either Rock Springs or Rolling Hills Golf Course. If you know a current Marquette family, you can enter their name so they will be entered in the free tuition drawing. If you purchase before 2 p.m. Friday, you'll have a chance at today's $1,000 Early Bird drawing sponsored by Liberty Bank."

You can purchase tickets now by clicking here:https://secure.marquettecatholic.org/page/contribute/mchs-mega-raffle

