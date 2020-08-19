GRANITE CITY - Marquette Catholic junior golfer Gracie Piar had a very successful start to her 2020 season as she took first place in the individual standings with a one-over-par 72 in the small school division of the Madison County Tournament, played Tuesday afternoon at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

Piar and her fellow junior and team leader, Audrey Cain, finished one-two in the standings, with Cain carding an 82 to place second. But as Piar would tell you, she was all over the course on the afternoon

"So I didn't have my A game, that's for sure," Piar said with a smile and laugh during a post-round interview. "I fired a 72, one over. I shot 38 on the front nine, and a one-under 34 on the back. So it was OK. I'm happy with it; 72 is a good score out here. I was all over the place today."

Still, with all the problems caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and an uncertain future for the 2020 season ahead, Piar is grateful to be able to play, and that the season is underway.

"Oh, yeah," Piar said with a smile. "So I didn't think we were going to have a season at first. I thought it was going to get postponed or cancelled, and I'm glad we did, because I love playing golf. So that was really nice."

Piar is considered as one of the St. Louis area's top golfers, and she thinks the success she enjoyed during the summer season is transferring to the high school fall season.

"It's been really good this past summer," Piar said. "I had a really good season, and this year, I think I'll just do the best I can. I think I'll do good."

Piar is coming off a successful sophomore campaign in 2019 with Cain, and the two leaders of the Explorers are off and running to success in 2020.

"It's me and Audrey," Piar said. "We're number one and two."

Piar isn't taking for granted her chance to play for Marquette this fall, and she also knows that anything could happen this season. She's very glad to just be playing.

"Oh, yes," Piar said. "Like I said, I'm glad we're just out her playing. Our season is a little condensed, with not as many tournaments, but it's still nice to be out here."

As far as goals for herself and the Explorers, Piar is keeping it straight ahead and at the same time, very ambitious.

"Well, if we have state, I would like to win state," Piar said. "The past two year, I've came in the top 20, so this year, I would like to win it. And then, shooting in the 70s the whole time; that would be nice. And just play the best golf I can."

