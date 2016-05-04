Marquette Catholic hires Danielle Lusicic to lead Dance Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Marquette Catholic High School has hired current FC Adrenaline Dance Coach Danielle Lusicic to lead the Explorers Dance program, effective immediately. Lusicic is a Special Education Paraprofessional at Edwardsville High School and is a Marquette graduate. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “Ms. Lusicic danced on the Marquette dance team when she was a student here," said Jack Holmes, Marquette Catholic Athletic Director. "She was selected among several qualified candidates and can’t wait to get started here now as the coach. She is a life-long dancer who brings a great deal of passion and professionalism to this position." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip