ALTON Marquette Catholic High School has hired current FC Adrenaline Dance Coach Danielle Lusicic to lead the Explorers Dance program, effective immediately.

Lusicic is a Special Education Paraprofessional at Edwardsville High School and is a Marquette graduate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Ms. Lusicic danced on the Marquette dance team when she was a student here," said Jack Holmes, Marquette Catholic Athletic Director. "She was selected among several qualified candidates and can’t wait to get started here now as the coach. She is a life-long dancer who brings a great deal of passion and professionalism to this position."

More like this:

Mar 13, 2024 - Godfrey's Own Macy Stevenson Leads with Kindness and High Honors, Is Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student Of Month

Jun 4, 2024 - Miles Davis Jazz Scholarship Recipient LaMyah Woods Shows Academic Excellence and Musical Passion

May 17, 2024 - "Junie B. Jones is NOT a Crook" to be Performed at SIUE May 31-June 2 and June 7-9, 2024

Apr 20, 2024 - A Legacy of Dance: Jay’Kayla Winford Passes it on to SIUE East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts Students

Apr 2, 2024 - Principia College Promises "Celebration of Humanity" at Annual Dance Production

 