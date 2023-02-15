Marquette Catholic High School's Jenna Dean Is An Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of The Month
Jenna Dean is the daughter of Tim and Jessica Dean of Jerseyville, IL. She is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, and plans to continue her education at Lindenwood University, studying Business with a focus in Entrepreneurial Studies.
Jenna has been on the Marquette girls' golf team for four years and her team won their regional championship this year. Jenna is a member of the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry, Breast Cancer Awareness Club, Yearbook and she is the Student Council Treasurer. She is in the Riverbend CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program this year and she is currently working on creating her personal business which she plans to continue even after graduation.
She has accumulated over one hundred and 80 hours of community service in the past four years. Her service has been mostly local and includes helping at the Alton citywide cleanup, volunteering at her middle school as an assistant track coach, and volunteering at the American Red Cross blood drives held at her school.
Aside from school activities and volunteering, she works as an administrative assistant for a local lawn care company tracking accounts receivable and paying bills. She works after school at least twice a week and babysits when she finds the time.
Jenna also works on the rental properties that her parents own. This has consisted of installing flooring and a range hood, painting, assisting with tenant interviews, and attending closings. She would like to take her experience and enter into real estate after college as well.
