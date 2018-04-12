Marquette Catholic High School taking applications for Cheer and Dance Coach
April 12, 2018 4:05 PM
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School in Alton is taking applications for head coach for cheer and for dance.
An application can be picked up in the Athletic Office at the school, 219 E. Fourth St. in Alton or you may call or email the office to ask for one to be sent to you.
The phone number is 618-463-0583 x226 and the email is: jholmes@mymchs.org
