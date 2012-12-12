Raffle tickets on sale!! Purchase a ticket by going to www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle

Cost per ticket is $50.00 each and buy two get one free. When you purchase the two tickets you will also receive a coupon to use at Tony's - Alton or Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Article continues after sponsor message

Don't delay! Purchase your tickets now! The final drawing will be on Saturday, January 26th at the Marquette Gym with Live music and other festivities. Need not be present to win.

All proceeds of the Mega Raffle are being used to purchase new buses.

More like this:

Related Video: