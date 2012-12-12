Raffle tickets on sale!! Purchase a ticket by going to www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle

Cost per ticket is $50.00 each and buy two get one free. When you purchase the two tickets you will also receive a coupon to use at Tony's - Alton or Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Don't delay! Purchase your tickets now! The final drawing will be on Saturday, January 26th at the Marquette Gym with Live music and other festivities. Need not be present to win.

All proceeds of the Mega Raffle are being used to purchase new buses.

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - Powerball Jackpot at $850M for Tonight's Drawing

Sep 25, 2023 - Marquette Catholic High School Announces $50,000 Mega Raffle Winner

Sep 30, 2023 - Powerball Jackpot Increased To $960 Million For Saturday Night's Draw

Aug 14, 2023 - Marquette Catholic HS Mega Raffle Tickets on Sale: $50,000 Prize

Sep 6, 2023 - Duck Pluckers Ball Has Online Raffle, Auction

Related Video:

Marquette Homecoming Parade

 