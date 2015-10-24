MOUNT OLIVE – Marquette Catholic's football team is heading back to the IHSA playoffs.

The Explorers virtually assured themselves of a postseason spot with a 50-35 win over Mount Olive on the road Friday night, taking their record to 6-3 overall on the season. Marquette now awaits the announcement from the IHSA about who they will play and where they will go in the opening weekend of the 42nd IHSA Football Championship.

That announcement will come beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the Comcast SportsNet Chicago-produced show being streamed on the IHSA web site, www.ihsa.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette was led by a four-touchdown performance from Brady McAfee and three touchdowns from D'Avion Peebles.

“We're really excited,” said Explorer coach Darrell Angleton. “It's my first year coaching here and we're back in the playoffs; I'm really proud of the kids. They worked hard all year, had to overcome some adversity and deserve the berth.

“We're going to get together in the school commons tomorrow night, buy the kids some pizzas and see where we go. It's going to be a fun time.”

The Wildcats finished the season at 5-4.

More like this:

Related Video: