ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School Athletic Director Jack Holmes announced today boys’ soccer coach, Joe Burchett, has made the decision to step down after three seasons that included winning a state championship.

Homles said Burchett, 54 has a 2-year-old grandson and wants to spend more time with him, with his daughter, with his dad, and with his family.

Burchett has been coaching at the club and high school levels for the past 23 years which included three years as head coach at Belleville Althoff and one year as an assistant and two as head coach at Marquette. He was 34-18-9 at Althoff and 33-9-7 at Marquette.

After the 2017 season, Burchett was named the United Soccer Coaches Central Region Private/Parochial High School Boys Coach of the Year. His award was presented to him at the annual High School Coaches Breakfast in Philadelphia as part of the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

