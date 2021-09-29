Marquette Catholic Has Two Performances Of 'The Alibis,' Friday and Saturday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has two performances of their fall play, The Alibis, this Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, October 2, in the Marquette Gymnasium. The show is Directed by Brett Klaus; Assistant Director is Mrs. Amy Guenther. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! "The Alibis," written by Jonathan Dorf, Tyler Dwiggins, Kathryn Funkhouser, Patrick Greene, Mora V. Harris, Carrie McCrossen, Ian McWethy, and Jason Pizzarello. A group of eight playwrights were challenged to find the comedy in crime in this rogue's gallery of ten-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit. When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis . . . because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. "Designed as a flexible build-your-own mystery, you can perform these plays in any combination and thread them together with optional interludes," Director Brett Klaus said. "You never know what's coming next when your suspects include disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas, but one thing's for certain: Every alibi is absolutely absurd." Concessions benefitting the MCHS Drama Club will also be sold before the performance and at intermission. The play lasts approximately 90 minutes which includes a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are $5 and sold at the door. ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has two performances of their fall play, The Alibis, this Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, October 2, in the Marquette Gymnasium. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now You're Beautiful With Brian Trust!