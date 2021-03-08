DECATUR - Shelby Jones (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) picked up a win at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-3, as her Millikin University squad claimed a victory over St. Ambrose University on Sunday.

The Millikin Women's Tennis team took on the Bees of St. Ambrose University on Sunday, March 7, at the Fairview Park Tennis Complex. The Big Blue claimed victory over the Bees with a 6-3 win.

In doubles play, the Big Blue started off with two wins at #2 and #3. Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.) and Cristina Borunda (Chihuahua, Mexico, John Paul II H.S.) won 8-2 and Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) and Katie Cooper (Mt. Prospect, Prospect H.S.) won 8-0.

In singles, the Big Blue took four out of six matches to secure victory over the Bees. Danielle Beard's (Oak Brook, Timothy Christian H.S.) match finished first at #6 singles, winning 6-0, 6-1. Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) was also victorious at #1, 6-0, 6-1. The final singles victory for Millikin came from Taylor Milholland (Westville, H.S.), winning 6-1, 6-3 at #5.

