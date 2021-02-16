Marquette Catholic Grad Shelby Jones Pairs With Nikol Obradovic To Win No. 1 Doubles Match Against Illinois College Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DECATUR - The Millikin women’s tennis team opened its 2020-21 season with a 9-0 win over Illinois College at the Decatur Athletic Club on February 13. Marquette Catholic graduate Shelby Jones paired with Nikol Obradovic to capture No. 1 doubles in the match. Article continues after sponsor message Jones was Millikin's Most Valuable Player in 2018-2019 and was 2018, 2019 CCIW Academic All-Conference. Millikin’s singles victories went to Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) 6-0, 6-0, Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.) 6-1, 6-4, Cristina Borunda (Chihauhua, Mexico, John Paul II H.S.) 6-0, 6-0, Danielle Beard (Oak Brook, Timothy Christian H.S.) 6-0, 6-2, Taylor Milholland (Westville, H.S.) 6-0, 6-0 and Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) 6-0, 6-0. Barconi and Borunda won at number two doubles 8-2 and Galvan and Katie Cooper (Mt. Prospect, Prospect H.S.) took the third double matches 8-1. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip