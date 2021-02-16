DECATUR - The Millikin women’s tennis team opened its 2020-21 season with a 9-0 win over Illinois College at the Decatur Athletic Club on February 13. Marquette Catholic graduate Shelby Jones paired with Nikol Obradovic to capture No. 1 doubles in the match.

Jones was Millikin's Most Valuable Player in 2018-2019 and was 2018, 2019 CCIW Academic All-Conference.

Millikin’s singles victories went to Nikol Obradovic (San Jose, Calif., Prospect H.S.) 6-0, 6-0, Brianna Barconi (South Elgin, H.S.) 6-1, 6-4, Cristina Borunda (Chihauhua, Mexico, John Paul II H.S.) 6-0, 6-0, Danielle Beard (Oak Brook, Timothy Christian H.S.) 6-0, 6-2, Taylor Milholland (Westville, H.S.) 6-0, 6-0 and Destiny Galvan (Levelland, Texas, H.S.) 6-0, 6-0.

Barconi and Borunda won at number two doubles 8-2 and Galvan and Katie Cooper (Mt. Prospect, Prospect H.S.) took the third double matches 8-1.

