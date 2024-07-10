ALTON — Gracie Piar, a standout member of the Alton Marquette women's golf team, achieved a significant milestone this past weekend in Minnesota by qualifying for the 2024 USGA Amateur Golf Tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The 20-year-old golfer secured her spot with an impressive performance, shooting a four-under-par 68 to win the qualifying tournament.

Piar's victory not only earned her a place in the prestigious event but also an invitation to the Canadian Open.

"I am super excited; this is my first time ever qualifying for the USAM," Piar said. "It's been on my bucket list since I started golf, and I’ve been trying for the past few years but never pulled it off."

The USGA Amateur Golf Tournament will take place from August 5-11 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the most prestigious golf courses in America. Piar’s triumph marks her lowest score in a USGA Tournament and her first individual win in such a qualifier.

Former Marquette Catholic Girls Golf Coach Deb Walsh, who has closely followed Piar's career, expressed her admiration.

"Gracie has worked so hard for this opportunity and played really well," Walsh said. "Now she has the chance to move forward, and we look forward to seeing what she can do in the future."

Piar competed in both golf and basketball at Marquette Catholic High School and was the IHSA state champion in 2021 and regional champion from 2018-21.

Piar, now a 20-year-old a junior golfer/student at Cal State Northridge, balances her academic responsibilities with a rigorous golf schedule

"I love it there; I love the coach and the girls are amazing. It's a really great time, and the school is awesome," she said. "We travel all over the country."

The journey to this point has not been without its challenges. Piar had to withdraw from the Canadian Open due to scheduling conflicts, but her focus remains on the upcoming US Women’s Amateur Tournament.

Piar's dedication and hard work serve as an inspiration to many aspiring golfers.

As Piar prepares for the US Women’s Amateur Tournament, her focus remains unwavering. "This was my lowest USGA Tournament score, and I've never won a USGA qualifier before," she said. "It feels amazing to finally achieve this goal."

The golf community eagerly anticipates Piar's performance in Oklahoma, confident that she will continue to make strides in her promising career.

