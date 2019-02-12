ALTON - Marquette Catholic has sported a strong boys golf team in recent years and this past week, two golfers - Sam Cogan and Kolten Bauer - reaped benefits from that program. The two signed college letters of intent to play golf.

Cogan, who placed 12th in the IHSA Class 2A State Golf Tourney this past November with a 77, chose Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

"I liked the hometown aspect of LCCC and I like the coach and players," Cogan said. "That was a big reason why I chose LCCC."

Bauer signed with Parkland College. He said when he visited Parkland, he was sold on the school.

"I had a good time when I met the coach," he said. "They have a winning chemistry and I want to be a part of it."

Bauer said he will likely major in business, while Cogan was uncertain of his major at this time.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

