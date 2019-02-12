Pictured are: Front row, from left: Jamie Bauer - mom, Kolten Bauer, Sam Cogan and Suzanne Cogan - mom. Back row: Robert Cogan - Dad, and Eric Bauer - Dad.

ALTON - Marquette Catholic has sported a strong boys golf team in recent years and this past week, two golfers - Sam Cogan and Kolten Bauer - reaped benefits from that program. The two signed college letters of intent to play golf.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Cogan, who placed 12th in the IHSA Class 2A State Golf Tourney this past November with a 77, chose Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

"I liked the hometown aspect of LCCC and I like the coach and players," Cogan said. "That was a big reason why I chose LCCC."

Article continues after sponsor message

Bauer signed with Parkland College. He said when he visited Parkland, he was sold on the school.

"I had a good time when I met the coach," he said. "They have a winning chemistry and I want to be a part of it."

Bauer said he will likely major in business, while Cogan was uncertain of his major at this time.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Aug 18, 2024 - Veteran Coach Has Wealth Of Experience As He Takes Over Granite City Football Program

Aug 17, 2024 - Boden Rives Makes Contributions To Montclaire Boys Championship At SWISA Meet

4 days ago - CM Soccer Off To Rough Start But Confident In “Solid Foundation”

Aug 28, 2024 - Volleyball Star Violet Stover Earns Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month Honors

Aug 27, 2024 - Weiner Earns Sparklight Male Athlete Of Month For Panthers For Baseball Efforts, Moves To L&C

 