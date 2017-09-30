Marquette Catholic girls tennis notches 11th dual win Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Marquette Catholic High School defeated Vandalia 9-0 to capture its 11th dual win of the season on Thursday. Subscribe Now to Breaking News The Explorers girls tennis team is now 11-6 on the season. Here are the results of the Marquette Catholic-Vandalia match: Singles Shelby Jones (MCHS) defeated Stacey Hudson (VHS) 8-0 Maria Wendle (MCHS) defeated Lora Hedgpeth (VHS) 8-1 Article continues after sponsor message Katie Ventimiglia (MCHS) defeated Allysin Ward (VHS) 8-2 Kaya Theis (MCHS) defeated Aleia Beckman (VHS) 8-4 Emily Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated Jadea Johnson (VHS) 8-0 Eleonore Scroggins (MCHS) defeated Alexie Beckman (VHS) 8-0 Doubles Ventimiglia/Berkenbile (MCHS) defeated Hudson/Beckman (VHS) 8-0 Scroggins/Leah Hoefert (MCHS) defeated Ward/Hedgpeth (VHS) 8-2 Emily Fazio/Grace Schulz (MCHS) defeated Johnson/Rylee Valezguez (VHS) 8-0 Print Version Submit a Sports Tip