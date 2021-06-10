CHARLESTON - Marquette Catholic's track girls posted strong performances at Thursday's IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet.

Talented sophomore Sammy Hentrich had a top-notch effort in the long jump, with a leap of 4.97 meters, or converted 16-3.5 feet. She placed an outstanding 14th in the competition. Tuscola's Alyssa Williams won the event with a leap of 5.57 meters.

Hentrich set a personal record and eclipsed Tristan Fraley’s school record of 15-9 with her jump.

Coach Turnbeaugh said Hentrich's performance was "amazing" and he sees such a bright future for the sophomore with two more years of high school track and field ahead of her.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 4 x 800 relay team of Kailey Vickrey, Katy Johnson, Paige Rister, and Ava Center recorded a time of 11:22.70, and Laura Hewitt was 25th in the shot put with a toss of 9.66 meters.

Coach Turnbeaugh was pleased with his 4 x 800 who had three freshmen and a sophomore. He said the future for those four girls looks exceptionally bright in both track and field and cross country.

Hewitt also turned in a solid performance and will benefit in great fashion from her performance at state, Coach Turnbeaugh said. Brena Nonn of Oregon won the event with a toss of 12.30.

The 4 x 800 relay team made a joint statement, led by Captain Vickrey afterward: “We worked really hard all year and most of us achieved PRs. The biggest thing is we pushed it so far and we are only freshmen and sophomores. We are just really proud of each other and love all of our family and coaches for their support.”

More like this:

Related Video: