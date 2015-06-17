The Marquette Catholic High School volleyball girls are priming for the fall in a summer league at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Marquette girls are off to a 4-1 mark in the league. Play is held on Monday nights for the girls until July 13. Fall practices will begin Aug. 12.

Coach Sue Heinz said her girls are playing well and trying to keep their feet wet with volleyball.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are looking at our strengths and weaknesss,” the coach said. “Our team is off to a good summer start.”

Kate Cogan has been a consistent server and outside hitter this summer. Setter Marissa Nosco also has been performing at high levels, Heinz said.

“This is my first year of doing this,” Heinz said of summer volleyball. This gives them a chance to have fun and still be competitive without all the stress of a record. The score is there but it not like you are putting all your eggs in that basket. You are able to improve in a fun environment.”

More like this: