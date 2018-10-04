OKAWVILLE - Marquette Catholic won the Class 1A Regional at the Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville, shooting a 326 in taking the crown. Columbia was second with a 342, and Civic Memorial advanced as a team with a score of 357, placing the Eagles third. Roxana finished ninth in the team standings with a score of 421.

Gracie Piar and Audrey Cain each shot a 78 to lead the Explorers, followed by Annie Kane’s 82. Katie Kratschmer shot an 88, while Clancy Maag and Cat Hollis both shot 98. The Eagles’ top scorers were Carmen Phillips and Maisey Watson, both with an 82. Sophie Blagoue carded a 96, Reagan Walters a 97, and Gracie Stauder shot 111.

Columbia’s Mikaela Kossina was the medalist with a 74. In addition, Jersey’s Brooke Tuttle advanced to the sectional with an 85, while Olivia Stangler of Roxana qualified with an 89 and Father McGivney’s Elizabeth Hyten went through with a 91.