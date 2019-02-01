Marquette Catholic freshmen boys win tourney, move to 13-3 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY - Marquette Catholic's freshmen boys basketball team won the recent Jersey Tourney. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! The Marquette freshmen boys defeated Bethalto in the quarterfinals, Jersey in the semifinals and Jacksonville in the championship game 53-43. The freshmen record is now 13-3. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip