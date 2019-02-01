Marquette Catholic freshmen boys win tourney, move to 13-3
February 1, 2019 1:30 PM
Listen to the story
JERSEY - Marquette Catholic's freshmen boys basketball team won the recent Jersey Tourney.
The Marquette freshmen boys defeated Bethalto in the quarterfinals, Jersey in the semifinals and Jacksonville in the championship game 53-43. The freshmen record is now 13-3.
