ROXANA - The fortunes of the Marquette Catholic football team have not been very good the last two seasons, as the Explorers went 0-9 in both 2021 and 2022. However, that appears to be changing with a new head coach and an enthusiastic incoming group.

Former Alton High head coach Eric Dickerson takes over the helm for the Explorers this season and so far, the team has responded very well as Marquette competed in a seven-on-seven passing competition recently with the Redbirds and Hardin Calhoun, as well as host Roxana at Charlie Raich Field.

Dickerson, a very respected football coach and mentor, is certain to make a huge difference in the Explorers this season as head coach on both the offensive and defensive sides of the game. Assistant coach Billy Sprague, who ran the Explorers on the evening, felt the players did very well.

"Great improvement, great looks from our kids," Sprague said. "The other three teams out here have given us really good looks. It's good to get some early reps. We're always looking to improve and these teams are helping us do it and our players are certainly stepping up."

The Explorers have had difficult seasons that last two years, but Sprague is optimistic that Marquette will turn things around in 2023.

"We're always optimistic with our kids," Sprague said. "They come out to practice upbeat and fast-paced, high intensity and we're just working positivity and pushing each other every practice, every down."

Dickerson coached Alton High to back-to-back IHSA Class 7A playoff berths in 2017 and 2018, winning in the first round over Chicago Lincoln Park in the opening round of the 2017 postseason, and he'll bring that experience and leadership to the Explorers.

"I think Eric is enthusiastic," Sprague said, "he's always behind the kids, he's the great leader and mentor that these kids need and I just think they're going to soak up his leadership, his experience and take his energy out on the field. It's going to be a great time."

Sprague said this is his first year of coaching.

"I'm still learning a lot about the players," he said. "I think everybody has their own strengths and we're just going to support everybody's strengths out here and try to work as a cohesive unit."

Sprague is hoping for the club's senior leadership to come through and help their teammates be the best players they can be.

"We want to see the seniors step up, take great leadership and take ownership of their team," Sprague said, "and see these young guys push that way forward and chart a great path to success and get better every game, every practice, every down."

The coaching staff is always optimistic about the Explorer players doing well and feels that there are big things ahead for the team in 2023.

"Anytime you've got this group of guys out there, you've got a chance," Sprague said. "Anytime you've got this mentality, these guys' energy, these guys' commitment, we always have a chance."

