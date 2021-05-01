Marquette Catholic Football Players Named All-Conference
May 1, 2021 8:00 AM
ALTON - Several Marquette Catholic football players were named to the All-Conference Football Team for the Cahokia Conference.
The boys are front row left to right:
Colton Roswell (11), Xavier Ware (12), Zach Smith (12)
Back row left to right:
Head Coach Leon McElrath, Luke Daniel (12), Jack Robinson (9).