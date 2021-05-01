ALTON - Several Marquette Catholic football players were named to the All-Conference Football Team for the Cahokia Conference.

The boys are front row left to right:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Colton Roswell (11), Xavier Ware (12), Zach Smith (12)

Back row left to right:

Head Coach Leon McElrath, Luke Daniel (12), Jack Robinson (9).

 