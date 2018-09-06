ALTON - The Marquette Catholic Athletic Department released information this afternoon that the varsity football game will be played as scheduled on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Public School Stadium vs. Nokomis.

Some teams throughout the region have changed their days. Jersey will play its game scheduled for Friday night at 7 tonight at home.

The Athletic Department announced the boys soccer match scheduled for Saturday at Belleville West and will now be played Thursday, Oct. 4, at Belleville West. The JV game will start at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

