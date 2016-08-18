ALTON – Marquette Catholic's field hockey program has undergone some growing pains in recent months.

Last year's coach, Sara Ulrich, did not return to coach the Explorers this season, and Dan Folkerts has stepped in to coach the team. Marquette recently began practice for the new season and things are looking optimistic for the Explorers, who finished 3-14-1 in 2015.

“It's going good,” Folkerts said. “This is my second practice with the girls and they're responding very well; it's been very positive so far.

“We had a good surplus of seniors since we started the program, and unfortunately, we've had a revolving door with coaches and I wanted to make sure – especially these seniors – that the season goes on for them. I'm focused on this upcoming season, especially with the senior class we have, but I'm also building for the future; I'm going to be working trying to build the program. I'll be going to the middle schools and build up interest in the program.”

The game has had some recent exposure thanks to NBC's coverage of the Rio Olympic Games; several Team USA women's matches were shown on the network's coverage of the Olympics on NBCSN, NBC's cable sports network, with the team having a successful Olympic tournament. After a 12th-place finish four years ago in London, the American women won four of their group-play matches in Rio, defeating Argentina, Australia, Japan and India in group play and losing only to Great Britain to reach the knockout stage, where they were eliminated by Germany in the quarterfinals.

“It's great,” Folkerts said. “They came a long way from where they were four years ago, and the club field hockey level has grown so much in the area. It's grown throughout the country; we did a tournament last year in St. Louis and there were teams that came here from Oklahoma, Kentucky, the Chicago area.

“In our only home game last year (a 1-0 win over Notre Dame of St. Louis), we had a very large crowd; it wasn't just parents, there were a lot of students who came out. As a parent of a player (Danielle Folkerts), I was looking around to get some reaction; a good majority of those students were here at the end of the game and coming up to the players and congratulating them and talking to them. There is a high interest among the student body (for the program) right now.”

Among this year’s seniors on the Explorer roster are Alex Nagy, Merric Meehan, Hannah Schulz, Megan Bunce, Folkerts, Emma Taylor and Brianna Klatch.

“Preseason was rough,” Taylor, a defender, admitted. “We were trying hard to work hard on stuff and not knowing if we were going to have a coach or not made us push ourselves to figure out what was going to happen, and now I have a team and it's all good.

“I like watching (matches on NBC's Olympic coverage); I've learned a lot.”

“It's been rough,” Danielle Folkerts, who is a forward on the Explorers, admitted, “but we're trying to get over it and come together and work together. I hope the coverage will increase the game's (profile).

“We have a lot more (playing) experience under our belts; I think this year, we know what to expect from teams.”

“It's been stressful, but going good,” Klatch said. “We're just grateful that the program's still going. We're trying; we're committed. We can definitely be better. Towards the end of last season, we were doing really good. I think we'll really improve this year.”

“They've been great to work with,” Dan Folkerts said of the Marquette administration of the program. “These girls have been working very hard.”

