COLUMBIA - Marquette Catholic was behind only 2-0 when the buzzer sounded after 40 minutes in the IHSA Class 2A Columbia Sectional final Friday night at Oerter Park; in the second half, Waterloo kicked in five goals to blank the Explorers 7-0.

The Explorers played strong defensively for much of the first half, but the Bulldogs nailed two goals before halftime to take command.

Waterloo’s Kane Osterhage was the key cog offensively for his team, scoring three goals in the match, including the first goal in the third minute. Osterhage scored two other goals on penalty kicks. The Bulldogs’ Nick Hermann scored the second goal before the half.

Collin Dunn’s goal in the 43rd minute made it a commanding 3-0 Waterloo lead and was a key turning point in the match.

The Explorers kept scraping for the ball through the rest of the game and never gave up all the way to the end of the match.

Ethan Lewis kicked in the fourth goal for Waterloo just after the 50th minute. Waterloo’s Ryan Stites hit a goal in the 63rd minute to make it 7-0, invoking the IHSA mercy rule was used, slicing the remaining time in the match in half. Neither team scored the rest of the match.

Explorer coach Jeremy Sanfilippo said his team did a good job defensively in the first half and he felt if the Explorers had connected on a goal and held Waterloo, things might have been different.

Waterloo will play in the Jacksonville Supersectional at Illinois College Tuesday night; the Bulldogs will meet the Springfield-Rochester winner in Saturday's morning's Urbana Sectional final.

“Our seniors have been leaders this year and one of our captains, Zach Weiman is coming back next year and the same thing with our goalkeeper,” Sanfilippo said. “I thought we had a great season. All of us wanted to win the match, but every team from tonight on is solid in Class 2A. I think from this point forward it looks like even Waterloo will run into a buzzsaw in the supersectional.”

After Waterloo scored with the first penalty kick, Sanfilippo said he could see the momentum in the game change.

“I thought we were playing right with them in the first half,” Sanfilippo said. “There is a little luck involved in soccer sometimes. Everything is a psyche thing with the goalie and players. I tried to keep the motivated when we came back out after halftime.”

