ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - The Marquette Catholic doubles pair of Daniel McCluskey/AJ Bower and Triad's Nick Parsons are still alive after the first day of the IHSA Class 1A Boys Tennis Championship; the tournament is being based at Arlington Heights Hersey.

The Explorers' McCluskey/Bower reached the third round of the doubles competition with a pair of Thursday wins, the duo defeating LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy's Jack Anderson/Johnny Hamilton 6-0, 6-3 in the first round before relegating Vernon Hills' Andrey Shor/Pranav Vaswani 6-0, 6-3 to advance to a third-round match against Mount Zion's Andy Hinch/Joe Demirjian, scheduled for 8 a.m. today at Palatine High School.

Marquette's Nathan Joehl was eliminated in the singles competition with losses to Darien Hinsdale South's Joris Bizys 6-2, 6-0 and to Sterling's Dillon Nitz 6-1, 6-0.

Parsons reached the third consolation round in singles after he defeated Geneseo's Mason Miller 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round, but dropped a 6-1, 6-4 decision to Chicago Latin's Ben Miller in the second round; he advanced in the second consolation round with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Urbana University's Zachary Donnini; he will face Bloomington's Adam Hanson in the third consolation round at 8 a.m. at Schaumberg High School.

Reiss Naylor fell out of the tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Alex Bergendorf of Glen Ellyn Glenbard South in the first round and a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Evan Fedin of Winnetka North Shore Country Day in the first consolation round, while the Knights' Sean Froidcouer/Jaden Henderson opened doubles play with a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge's Daniel Lamar/Patrick Nasta, but remained alive with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Rock Island Alleman's Dallas Foss/Andrew Foss, but were eliminated in a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Teutopolis' Seth Probst/Alex Probst.

