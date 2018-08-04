ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School's Daniel McCluskey and A.J. Bower received news today that they were selected to the 2018 IHSTCA All-State Tennis Team.

Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes said this is quite an honor as only 24 singles players and 24 doubles teams are selected from Class A and Class A State Finals for this honor.

Article continues after sponsor message

"These two student-athletes were selected to the second-team All-State Doubles," Holmes said. "Congratulations to both players and their coach, Mike Walters."

Walters said both players worked really hard this past year and played "great" at state.

"If they continue to work hard and work on things we have talked about, they should be even better next year," he said.

More like this: