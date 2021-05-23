ALTON - Marquette Catholic dominated possession in a girls soccer match Friday afternoon against Roxana at Gordon Moore Park and after a strong first-half scoring display defeated the Shells 8-2.

Emma Anselm, Anna Rogers, Jillian Nelson had two goals apiece, while Aela Scuggs and Ellie Jacobs also scored goals for the Explorers.

Kendall Kamp stopped the Shells’ scoring drought with 23:03 before the half with an assist from Marie Lucas. The score was 5-1 Marquette at the half. Kamp added another goal for Roxana at the end of the match for the final 8-2 tally.

Marquette Catholic girls head soccer coach Brian Hoener said: "We came out and played really well. It was a nice bounce-back effort from a disappointing performance Thursday."

Marquette Catholic improves to 9-6-1 with the win. Marquette Catholic is the top seed in the upcoming sub-sectional, while Roxana is No. 2, so the two may play each other again in post-season. Roxana lost for the first time this season, and is now 11-1-2.

