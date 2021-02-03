ALTON - Marquette Catholic Explorers defensive back Devon Fields signed his letter of intent with the Peru State College to play football Wednesday afternoon.

“I believe that Peru State College is a great fit for me. I enjoyed my visit on campus and they had an amazing coaching staff,” Fields said

Fields is a three-time Quarterback Club Defensive Back of the week, First All-Conference, Two-time Wide Receiver Player of the Week, and second-team all-conference.

“I want to thank Marquette for helping prepare me for this moment. Also for helping me become a great student and I want to thank the coaches for teaching me to be a better player and man.”

Fields also play basketball for the Explorers. Fields is the son of Violet Fields and Dwight Woodard. Fields lives in St. Louis.

Peru State College is coached by Casey Creehan. Creehan was named the football coach at Peru State College in March of 2020. Peru State College plays in the Heart of America Conference in the NAIA Division.

