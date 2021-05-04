ALTON - Marquette Catholic soccer player David Kane signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Illinois College, a Division III school in Jacksonville Illinois.

While Kane is at Illinois College he will pursue a degree in nursing. Kane chose Illinois College because of the nursing program and it reminded him a lot about Marquette Catholic High School.

Some of Kane's extracurricular activities while at Marquette were with the newspaper and he was on the bass fishing team. His most memorable event while at Marquette was when the soccer team went to state his junior year.

“Marquette prepared me academically to be able to strive in college and the real world,” Kane said.

Illinois College is in the Midwest Conference. The men's soccer team is coached by Evan Philpott, who begins his second season. Previously, Philpott had led the Jacksonville High School boys' soccer program.

