EDWARDSVILLE – Freshman Adrenna Snipes scored 20 points and the Marquette Catholic defense forced 38 turnovers – 20 in the first half – as the Explorers defeated Metro-East Lutheran 51-31 in a Prairie States Conference game Tuesday night at Hooks Gym.

Marquette clinched the PSC championship with the win, going to 4-0 in the league and 15-7 overall, while the Knights fell to 2-2 in the PSC and 10-8 overall.

The Explorers jumped out to an early 9-0 lead before the Knights got their first points with a minute left in the first. The Knights pulled to within 24-16 at halftime and trailed by 31-27 with a minute left in the third before Marquette pulled away in the fourth to seal the win.

Kamryn Fandrey chipped in with 10 points for Marquette, while Sami Kasting led the Knights with seven points on the night.

The Knights host East Alton-Wood River at home tonight in a 7:30 p.m. tip, while the Explorers host Roxana Thursday night, with the tip, also coming at 7:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

