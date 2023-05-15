Marquette Catholic Class Of 2023 Rated "Exceptional" And Prepared For World Ahead
ALTON - Principal Tim Harmon views the 2023 Marquette Catholic graduating class as a group of 120 students who have been through a lot over the past four years with the COVID-19 Pandemic, but have moved beyond it and are exceptional people with bright futures ahead.
“Every few years, there is a class of students that just resonates with you as a teacher or administrator," he said. "The Marquette Catholic High School Class of 2023 was one of those classes. They have been exceptional in every way, and I am going to miss them dearly. It is bittersweet at the end of each school year as a teacher and administrator. It’s such a great feeling to know that you are sending students out into the world, ready for the next big challenge in life, but it also is difficult to know that you’re not going to get to spend the same amount of time with them anymore and that you’re not there to help them when they need it.
"You hope the best for them but also have to know that you have prepared them to go out and excel. I expect nothing but the best from our graduating class and I believe that they will go out into the world and make a difference. My wish for this class, as they take their next step in life, is that they continue to persevere in all challenges and always strive to be the best versions of themselves.
"Congratulations to the Marquette Catholic High School Graduating Class of 2023! On Explorers!”
The 2023 Marquette Catholic Graduating Class Is As Follows:
Alonso, Thomas
Antrainer, Clare
Ballinger, Nia
Bansbach, Sean
Barber, Julia
Barnerd, Juliana
Barteau, Ella
Bartosiak, Ava
Bennett, Nathan
Bober, Andrew
Bradley, Paige
Brangenberg, Joseph
Brown, Broc
Broyles, Patrice
Bunch, Sophie
Byrd, Olivia
Carroll, Meaghan
Cogan, Max
Copeland, Tessa
Davis, Dre
Dean, Jenna
DeMere, Elizabeth
Dickson, Jalynn
Doherty, Devon
Dotson, Kammyren
Eldridge, Serenity
Eveans, Rolen
Fahnestock, Charles
Ferguson, Shaun
Fink, Emily
Folarin-Hines, Jada
Gaither, Breanna
Garner, Hayden
Gerhart, Nathan
Gill, Serena
Greear, Kaitlin
Haddock, Grace
Hallopeter, Morgan
Hamberg, Nathaniel
Hartsock, Nicholas
Hawkins, Amari
Hendricks, Brody
Henke, Justin
Hentrich, Samantha
Hobson, Jessica
Hubert, James
Hughes, Leilani
Isringhausen, Stetson
Jarman, Dawson
Jarman, Delani
Kane, Matthew
Karrenbrock, Lillian
Keller, Jack
Koetting, Annabelle
Kratschmer, Olivia
Kujath, Meghan
Lamere, Ella
Lavender, Kendall
Lenhardt, Emma
Lowery, Kaden
Maag, Christian
Macias, Parker
Marsaw, Dalena
Marshall, Hanna
Martin, Abigial
Masterson, Paige
McCowan, Hudson
McDonald, Kami
Meine, Nicole
Mohrmann, Matthew
Montague, Lillian
Murray, Kylie
Nguyen, Amy
Noble, Bryce
O'Keefe, Aidan
O'Leary, Ryan
O'Leary, Shay
Oswald, Natalie
Pace, Layla
Paniagua, Myles
Patterson, Payton
Poole, Shelby
Pranger, Jackson
Rea, Caroline
Rea, Catherine
Reed, Alyssa
Reiter, Karly
Riegerix, Matthaeus
Roach, Logan
Rodgers, Haley
Roth, Andrew
Rummerfield, Rachel
Rupp, Kenny
Schuh, Kelcey
Schuster, Skyler
Schwartz, William
Scruggs, Aela
Sechrest, Grace
Sherman, Hayden
Simon, Jaiden
Spain, Jack
Spiewak, Nolan
Steib, Kelsie
Stephan, Caroline
Tesson, Edie
Thaxton, Lilian
Tinsley, Olivia
Trefny, Nicholas
Tueth, Kylie
Ventimiglia, Johnpaul
Vickrey, Kailey
Wacker, Lucy
Wahl, Michael
Warren, Nicholas
Wieckhorst, Timothy
Williams, Hayley
Wilson, Emma
Wisa, Andrew
Youngblood, McKennah
Zanders, Lorna
