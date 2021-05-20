ALTON - Marquette Catholic honored its boys volleyball seniors Chad Tesson, William Roderfeld, Raymond McFadden, Ethan Lyons, Jake Roth, Grant Heinz, Justin Atkinson, and Davin Thompson at a home game against Alton this week. Marquette won the first-ever matchup with Alton 25-22, 25-15.

The Marquette Catholic varsity boys stand at 8-4 after Wednesday night.

Marquette Catholic has made significant progress in boys volleyball in the summer season under head coach Mark Ellebracht. Ellebracht is extremely excited about the boys' future. He also saluted all the seniors for their hard work ethic and talent in building the program.

The coach said the JV team has come out strong with its 12-2 overall mark.

"We have several sophomores who have played together since they were in grade school," he said. "Some of them play in sand leagues through the summer, so it's fun to watch them gel on the indoor team. They're motivated to keep winning."

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, ALTON 22-15: Marquette won a very close first set, then took the measure of Alton in their first ever meeting at Marquette Family Arena.

Justin Atkinson had six points, two aces, three kills, a block and 15 assists for the Explorers, while Ryan DeClue had a kill and three blocks, Rolan Eveans served up two points and an ace, Brody Hendricks had nine points, two kills and two blocks, Raymond McFadden and William Roderfeld both had a block each, Jake Roth had three points, and ace, 10 kills and four blocks, Will Schwartz served up four points and an ace, Chad Tesson had a kill and two blocks and Davin Thompson came up with three points, an ace, two kills, three blocks and two assists.

O'FALLON 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 19-20

The Marquette boys lost their first home match of the season on Tuesday, losing to O'Fallon 2-0 (25-19, 25-20).

Marquette Stat Leaders:

Jake Roth with 6 solo blocks and 3 kills

Will Schwartz with 4 service points

Justin Atkinson with 8 assists

Marquette JV lost to O'Fallon in 2 sets.

MARQUETTE 25-25, BELLEVILLE WEST 21-22

The Marquette boys hosted Belleville West on Wednesday and won 2-0 (25-21, 25-22). The Explorers are now 8-4 and host Belleville Althoff this upcoming Monday night.

These were key Marquette stats against Belleville West:

Jake Roth with 16 kills, 3 solo blocks and 16 digs.

David Thompson with 7 service points on 10 serves, 5 kills and 20 digs.

Will Schwartz with 5 service points on 8 serves, 17 digs

Justin Atkinson 20 assists and 5 service points

Marquette JV beat Belleville West in 2 sets and are now 12-2.

