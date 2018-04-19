ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s baseball squad captured its 10th win of the season to go with five losses in a 5-3 triumph over Hillsboro on Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park.

Marquette tallied two runs in the first, then two more in the fifth and one in the sixth, while Hillsboro countered with a run in the second and two runs in the sixth.

Nick Hermann was the winning pitcher in six innings’ work, and allowed six hits, struck out four. Luke Simmons picked up the save in the final inning for the Explorers striking out the last three batters.

Conner Noss led Marquette Catholic with a double and triple, while teammate Jayce Maag knocked out two hits.

Other Marquette hitters were: Ethan Kopsie, Kaleb Ware, Kyle Begnel and Hermann.

Landon Carroll and Jordan Gregg had two hits each for the Hilltoppers.

Nokomis travels to Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park for a 4:30 p.m. game on Friday. Marquette travels to Hardin to take on Calhoun at 1 p.m. on Saturday for a varsity game. Marquette then hosts East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Gordon Moore Park.

