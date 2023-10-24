BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT MURPHYSBORO

MURPHYSBORO FINAL BETWEEN MARQUETTE, COLUMBIA MOVED TO ALTHOFF: At both teams' request, Wednesday evening's Class 1A sectional Round of 16 match between Marquette Catholic and Columbia has been moved to George Martz Field at Belleville Althoff Catholic. The kickoff time is still set for 7 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The IHSA approved the transfer of the match due to travel conditions for both schools. It's about 115 miles from Alton to Murphysboro, while the trip is 80 miles for Columbia. Althoff serves as a perfect neutral site for both sides.

The winner advances to the super-sectional quarterfinal match at Virden North Mac, where the Explorers or Eagles will play the winner of the Williamsville sectional - either Teutopolis or the host Bullets - on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Also, the Class 3A sectional semifinal between Collinsville and O'Fallon will be played Tuesday evening at Triad's Knights Stadium at 6 p.m.

More like this: