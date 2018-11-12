ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s boys' bowling team is off to a strong start thanks to several rising stars on the squad who have replaced key graduates.

The Explorers' boys' bowlers rolled to a 34.5 to 5.5 win over Southwestern this past Thursday.

Senior Riley Siener has stepped up to the void of losing two key bowlers - Luke Simmons and Camron Rainey - head Marquette boys bowling coach Mark Jones said.

“He had two great games of 220 and 232 and a series of 619 to lead the team. We also had good games from Cogan, 210, Gaterman, 215, and Bauer, 200. I would look to expect to see a strong season out of this young group of bowlers. I feel blessed to have the group of 18 boys.”

Explorers open with win over East Alton-Wood River

Marquette Catholic’s bowling team opened Tuesday against East Alton-Wood River with a 34-6 win.

The Explorers’ Siener had a score of 210, Hamm posted a 228 and Bauer had a 220 score.

