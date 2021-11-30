ALTON - The Marquette Catholic Board of Directors sent out information to parents and guardians that Tim Harmon, currently the Dean of Students, will serve as the Interim Principal through the end of the school year in place of previous Principal Dr. Barbara Fleming.

The board continued: "A national search firm will be retained to lead the search for a new Principal for the 2022-2023 school year.

"We ask for your prayers while we work through this transition period," the Marquette Catholic Board of Directors said in a statement.

No further details of the board's principal decision were released to the parents and guardians.

Fleming started as principal at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year and succeeded Michael E. Slaughter, who retired June 30, 2021, after leading the co-educational, private school for the past 14 years.

