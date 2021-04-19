ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School basketball player Cortez Harris signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Division III Greenville University Friday afternoon.

Harris will study criminal justice at Greenville. He chose Greenville University so he would have the opportunity to play at the next level.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 2019-20 season, the Explorers' point guard averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 4.2 steals per game, as Harris helped Marquette to a 26-7 season, climaxing in another appearance in the IHSA Class 2A Sweet Sixteen in the sectional final.

Greenville University boys basketball team is coached by Dr. George Barber, Dr. Barber joined Greenville College in the fall of 1999 as head men's basketball coach. Before coming to Greenville College, Barber served as an assistant coach at Bradley University and an administrative assistant at the University of Kentucky where he was a member of Rick Pitino's staff for the 1996 national championship team.

Greenville University is in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The university is located in Greenville Illinois.

More like this:

Related Video: