



BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, JERSEY 1 (8 INNINGS): Garrett Weiner scored on an eighth-inning error by Jersey to give the Marquette Catholic a 2-1 win over the Panthers at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Thursday afternoon; the Explorers improved to 4-2 on the year, while the Panthers fell to 4-2 themselves.

Weiner went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored for MCHS on the day, while Will Hurst was 2-for-3 with a double and Jayce Maag 1-for-4 and Ethan Kopsie a RBI; Collin Carey was 2-for-4 with a double for JCHS with Blake Wittman 3-for-4 with a run scored. Luke Simmons got the win for Marquette, striking out one, while Brett Tuttle fanned 10 for Jersey in a no-decision; John Fink took the loss.

Marquette is scheduled to travel to Metro East Lutheran for a 4:30 p.m. game today, then host Cahokia in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader; the Panthers host Quincy Notre Dame in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader at Ken Schell Field before going to Highland for a 4:15 p.m. Monday Mississippi Valley Conference contest.

