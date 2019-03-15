Get The Latest News!

GRANITE CITY – Marquette Catholic scored three runs in the seventh inning, but lost a see-saw baseball game as Granite City defeated the Explorers 11-10 in the Warriors’ season opener Thursday afternoon at Babe Champion Field in Granite City.

Granite scored three times in the second to take the lead, then scored four in the fifth to solidify a lead they had retaken in the fourth to gain the win.

Garrett Weiner led the way for the Explorers by going four-for-four with two home runs and four RBIs on the afternoon, with Kaleb Ware going two-for-four with an RBI, Ethan Kopsie hitting a homer, and Carter Hendricks going two-for-four with an RBI.

Bennett Smallie was the Warriors’ leading hitter with at two-for-four performance, which included his first home run of the season and three RBIs. Freddy Edwards was two-for-three with three runs scored, Spencer Barrett went one-for-three with three RBIs, and Jonas Barnes was one-for-three with an RBI. Mason Roehr also contributed two RBIs to help the Granite cause.

Cameron Hibbets scattered three hits and struck out 10 in four innings to get the win, while Cade Bartling fanned five. Brennan Haddix picked up the save for the Warriors.

Riley Siener and Jack Warren both had three strikeouts for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 1-2 on the season, while Granite picked up its first win of the season.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

