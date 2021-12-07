ALTON - Marquette Catholic's baseball team has announced the signing of player Sean Mitchell to a letter of intent to attend Parkland College in Champaign for the 2023 season.

Mitchell is considered one of the top players on the Explorers, and will be playing for head coach Jon Goebel and the Cobras.

In making his decision, Mitchell, the son of Bill and Peg Mitchell of Kane, said many factors played a role in it.

"Scholarship money, location, the coaches, and the skill level," Mitchell said.

He'll be joining a team that has many a pair of area players on the current roster, Edwardsville's Collin Salter and Alton's Charlie Erler, and he'll be playing on a team that has a great tradition of success and has produced three current Major League players, Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays, Nick Wittgren of the Miami Marlins and Daniel Winkler of the world champion Atlanta Braves.

Mitchell, who also played basketball for the Explorers for one season, thought playing four years of varsity baseball and making true friendships were a highlight of his time at Marquette. He also enjoys the close-knit atmosphere at the school.

"I truly came in and left as a family," Mitchell said.

While at Marquette, Mitchell was involved in campus activities and is a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter. He's planning on majoring in business and sports management while at Parkland.

