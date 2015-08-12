 Quarterback Trey Aguirre is the leader of the pack for the Marquette Catholic High School team this fall. He has played varsity for four years. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

 Darrell Angleton is the new head football coach at Marquette Catholic High School this year. He has high expectations for his team.

ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School in Alton is blessed with five returning seniors and a host of top sophomores and juniors coming back for the 2015 football season.

Leading the pack will be one of the area’s top overall football candidates – senior quarterback Trey Aguirre. Aguirre has grown a few inches from last season and bulked up with a strong weight-lifting program. He should be one of the better quarterbacks in the region this year, his new head coach Darrell Angleton said. Aguirre has earned varsity action in both football and basketball since he was a freshman at Marquette.

“Trey is one of the hardest working kids on the team and is a mature and dedicated kid,” Angleton said. “He is one of the smartest quarterbacks I have ever coached. He received some varsity reps as a sophomore, a few reps as a freshman and started last year at quarterback. He is taller at 6-1 this year and I expect great things.”

Aguirre will have some sure-handed receivers, led by senior Jesse Simmons, who is quick and performed well in seven on seven action over the summer, Angleton said.“Jesse has phenomenal hands,” Angleton said.

All five senior returnees will start, including James Jernigan, an outstanding cornerback, Angleton said, along with offensive guard Sam Dooling and running back Brock Terry. Brady McAfee, another running back, also returns.

Marshall Youngblood Jr., will anchor the offensive line and he is a massive 6-2, 250 pounds at his left tackle position. Another big player is Sam Stemm who was the starting center and middle linebacker last year.

Andrew Angleton, Darrell’s son, should see playing time in the line, and junior Jeremy Strebel, a cornerback, has good speed and is an excellent tackler, said coach Angleton.

Kicker Lliam Mayer should be a constant offensive threat at his position and should be one of the better kickers in the region.

Linemen Adam Strozewski and James Malone are younger players, but are big and should be dynamic linemen, the coach said.

Angleton praised his coaching staff for their efforts. Long-time special teams coach Rob Stephan and most of the other coaches from last year return. Matt Bucher, the previous head coach who took a position that doesn’t allow him to continue at the head coach helm, may spend some time in the tower, assisting Angleton.

Angleton said he couldn’t be happier taking over the coaching reigns at Marquette, especially with such solid players returning in the sophomore through senior ranks and having the coaches he has joining him.

Marquette was 5-4 overall in 2014, but the new head coach said the sky is the limit this year for the Explorers’ team.

Marquette opens at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Public School Stadium in Alton against a solid Civic Memorial High School squad.

Riverbender.com's media team will be in attendance for full coverage of the game.

 CLICK HERE to watch the game LIVE on Aug. 28.

Marquette Catholic High School's running game appears strong from a look at a practice on Monday night.

Trey Aguirre is a guiding force for the rest of the Marquette Catholic High School team with his four years of varsity experience.

Marquette Catholic High School puts a lot of emphasis on special teams play thanks to experienced coach Rob Stephan.

