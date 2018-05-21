Marquette Catholic announces Danielle Roberts as new head cheerleading coach
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School late last week announced the hiring of Danielle Roberts as its new head cheerleading coach.
In a release, Marquette Catholic said Danielle understands the Explorers' tradition as she is a 2004 graduate and has been the assistant cheerleading coach for the past several years.
“I am very excited to take on this new role with the Marquette cheerleading team," Roberts said. "It has been a great experience working as the assistant coach here and I am happy to take the lead now. I am very fortunate to have this opportunity at my alma mater and look forward to see what the future holds."
