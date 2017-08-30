BETHALTO - The Marquette Explorers brought their record to 4-3 Wednesday night after beating the Civic Memorial Eagles in volleyball, 2-1.

The Eagles were able to take the win in the first set of the night 25-17, but the Explorers came back for the win in the second and third match going 25-19 and 26-24.

Brooklyn Taylor had seven kills, Peyton Kline had 22 assists, Regina Guehlstorf had six solo blocks, Carly Creel had 11 service points and 11 digs and Jenna Zacha had four aces.

“This is a team this year that I think has that mental toughness that I haven’t seen in years past,” Explorers head coach Sue Heinz said. "What a competitor CM was. We knew it’d be a tough match. In my four years coaching this is the first time we beat CM, so a huge accomplishment for us as a school as well.”

The Eagles head coach Amanda Biggs said CM came in really strong in the first set winning 25-17.

“The first set we definitely dominated,” Biggs said. “Everything was falling into place. Everything was clicking. Second game we weren’t communicating on the court and that really hurt us. Third game we really fought, and that’s what I love about this group. It was definitely a good back and forth match."

Brittany Alexander had 10 points for the Eagles with four aces, with Mackenzie Cato had eight points with five aces and Tayler Greenwood six points with four aces; Greenwood had 15 assists and Jenny Durbin had 11 assists, Hannah Schmidt had 10 blocks and Alexander had 12 kills.

Marquette will play their first home match Thursday, August 31, against Greenville at 7 p.m. and Civic Memorial will travel to Granite City at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 5.

