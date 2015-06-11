ALTON – Marquette Catholic High School baseball coach Tim Fahnestock will be hosting the first ever Marquette summer youth baseball camp next week, June 16 and 18, and he’s proud to welcome back some of Marquette’s best alumni and former coaches to serve as instructors.

“Whether the camper is a beginner and just learning the game, or has several years of experience and developed skills, we will have the instructors on hand to help them learn, improve and have fun” said Fahnestock.

“We wanted to bring back some of our most successful baseball alumni and coaches to help work with the kids. We have Marquette players who played, or worked for, Major League teams as well as a Hall of Fame Coach. The level of instruction is going to be top notch” Fahnestock said

1994 Marquette Catholic alum Chris Erwin went on to a successful catching career at SIUE and played in the Texas Rangers minor league system.

1996 Marquette graduate Matt Smith had a successful pitching career at Missouri State and then played several years at the Double A and Triple A levels with the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Erwin’s 1994 classmate Jeff Coles is respected as one of the best baseball minds in the Riverbend region. He was on the 1996 Lewis and Clark team that finished third in the Junior College World Series and is in the Lewis and Clark Community College Hall of Fame. He then spent three years working in baseball operations for the New York Yankees at their major league Spring Training facility in Florida.

Former Marquette Coach Joe Silkwood played minor league ball for the St. Louis Cardinals and led the 2012 Explorers to a 3rd place finish in the IHSA Class 1A State finals.

Longtime Marquette Coach Greg DeCourcey is in the Illinois High School Coaches Hall of Fame, has more than 600 victories and led Marquette to two state Championships.

“I’m just thrilled all of them will be joining us and I know the kids are going to enjoy it”, Fahnestock said.

The camp runs June 16th and June 18th from 9am-12pm for kids in 3rd – 9 th grade. The cost is $50 and will be held at the Godfrey Park and Recreation south side fields.

Marquette offers $5 off for any siblings at the same camp, as well as $5 off any campers who attend more than one Marquette camp as well as a team discount if 6 or more players from the same team attend. Marquette has softball, volleyball, boys basketball, boys tennis, youth football and boys and girls soccer camps remaining this summer. They recently completed cheerleading, girls tennis and girls basketball camps.

Players can find camp dates, times, and register at www.marquettecatholic.org/summercamps or stop by Marquette at 219 E. 4th Street between 9AM-Noon Monday-Friday.

More like this:

Related Video: